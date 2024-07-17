Training on forensic accounting commences at IRIFM

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM) inaugurated forensic accounting, corporate finance, and accounting on Tuesday, the first of its kind in the Railway Training Institute. According to SCR officials, the course is planned in hybrid mode. Over a period of time, all IRAS (Indian Railways Accounts Service) officers across Indian railways will be covered.

Roopa Srinivasan, member finance, railway board, emphasised the importance of this training programme in the fast-changing world, where digitisation is happening in all fields with rapid speed. She said, “There is a general tendency to believe whatever appears in digital form to be accurate. Digitised data can be manipulated and difficult to identify, particularly when a large volume of data is handled. To understand how things can go wrong, it is very important to have fundamental knowledge about forensic accounting, digital and cyber forensics. We should also have adequate knowledge about newer applications on IPAS and traffic accounts.” Roopa appreciated the swift efforts taken by IRIFM in designing this course and concluded by wishing a fruitful training experience to all participants.

Aparna Garg, director general, IRIFM, said, “The course has been designed in consultation with domain experts from NFSU, Ahmadabad, and NFSL, Hyderabad, and it is aimed to provide a deeper understanding of the financial statements of corporate organisations and the ability to interpret the same. IRIFM could onboard some of the distinguished Chartered Accountants and experienced officers of CRIS and C and AG offices, in addition to some retired and serving railway officers.”