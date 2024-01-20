Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara

Live
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi said that tribal art, handlooms, handicrafts exhibitions will be organiaed during the Medaram Jatara.
Collector Ila Tripathi visited the Tribal Museum and Harita Hotel at Medaram, Tadwai mandal in Mulugu district. On this occasion, Director of the Ministry of Textiles Arun said that various types of tribal art, handlooms, handicrafts from all over the country will be gathered and exhibited at the Shree Sammakka Saramma Jatara to be held in Medaram. During the fair, 20 tribal artists from across the country will organise an assembly and put them on sale, he said.
He said that under the auspices of the Ministry of Central Textiles, a theme pavilion will be set up, in which the artifacts’ of the tribal traditional cultures of the country will be displayed.
Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that all arrangements will be made for the tribal art fair to be organised in Medaram Jatara. He said that all facilities will be arranged for the tribal artists coming from different areas. Later, Director of Textiles Ministry Arun visited Vanadevatal.