Live
Just In
Tribal Welfare Department Ensures Nutritious Food for Girl Students in Ashram School
On Wednesday, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector in-charge project officer, Jitesh V Patil, visited the Tribal Welfare Girls High School in Bhadrachalam to ensure the provision of nutritious food to female students studying in the Ashram School.
During his visit, Patil had lunch with the students and inquired about the meals served according to the menu. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the health and well-being of the students, especially during their return to school after the summer holidays. Patil instructed the headmasters and wardens to monitor the health status of the students, be attentive to any changes in health due to climate or environmental factors, and to provide immediate medical attention if needed.
Furthermore, Patil stressed the need for essential facilities such as toilets, fresh water, bathrooms, electricity, and proper lighting in the school premises. With the rainy season currently underway, he also urged staff to take precautions to ensure the safety of the students, especially against harmful insects, snakes, and scorpions that may be active during this time.
Patil commended the current management of the school, particularly in terms of providing meals to the students as per the menu on a daily basis. The visit was attended by RDO Damodar Rao, DD Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma, ACMO Ramanaiah, ATDO Narasimha Rao, School HM Subhadra, Tasildar Srinivas, EO GP Srinivasrao, and other officials.
The Tribal Welfare Department continues to prioritize the health and nutrition of students in Ashram Schools, ensuring a conducive environment for their overall well-being.