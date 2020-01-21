TRS, BJP candidates clash in Gadwal

Gadwal: The clashes broke out between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party activists in Gadwal has left one person seriously injured. The injured was shifted to Government hospital and later to Kurnool hospital for better treatment on Tuesday.

According to sources, BJP candidate GL Chandu alias Chandrasekhar was injured in a clash with the TRS candidate in Ward number 25.

It is said that Chandu had intervened against the TRS candidate when the TRS members were allegedly trying to woo the voters by offering money and other gifts. Enraged over this, the TRS activists thrashed Chandu. It is said Chandu, who suffered a heart attack recently, collapsed. Infuriated over this, the other BJP candidates entered into heated arguments with the TRS leaders and both parties exchanged blows. All the injured in the incident were shifted to hospital.

After learning about the incident, BJP senior leader DK Aruna visited the hospital and condemned the attack by the TRS activists on BJP candidate.

"The TRS party and its members have crossed all their limits and resorting to rowdyism to threaten their opponents. We will not tolerate this and will fight back against the TRS members," said DK Aruna. Meanwhile, the doctors attending to Chandu advised him to shift to Kurnool hospital for better treatment as his condition deteriorated further on Tuesday.