TRS leaders on silent mode in Huzurabad assembly constituency

Karimnagar: Of late the TRS leaders in the district seem to have gone silent in their attack against former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

According to a survey conducted by TRS, the party MLAs, MPs and ministers' aggression in criticising Rajender was proving to be negative to the ruling party in the wake of Huzurabad by-election.

It was visible in the case of leaders defected to TRS from other parties recently as their remarks against the BJP leader were creating an anti feeling against the ruling party among the public.

That was the reason why the Ministers and MLAs had fallen silent though they were active recently in the campaign against Rajender in Huzurabad. Some were staying away from the constituency for two to three weeks, sources said.

There was a big debate going on in the TRS party on the reasons behind the pink party leaders who initially were aggressive mounting criticisms and allegations against the former minister as part of the campaign were silent now.

The party high command, realising that the ministers who had never been in the movement were criticising the statehood activists like Rajender, was not accepted by the public and told them to remain silent for a while.

Although Ministers and MLAs have been touring Huzurabad for the past few days, not a single word has been said about Rajender and they confined themselves for the laying of foundation stones and inaugurations of development works.

The public in Huzurabad constituency were of the opinion that Rajender was humiliated by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and sent out of the party. In that backdrop, Rajender's resignation sparked sympathy for him across the State and the people were in his favour.

In particular, the district minister's remarks that there was no improvement in Huzurabad constituency were found to have damaged TRS instead of gaining mileage for the ruling party. In addition to this, people have linked the Minister to the illegal granite quarries case.

Even Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who took charge of the Huzurabad by-election, did not dare to tour the constituency so far. There was talk in party circles that Harish Rao, who worked with Rajender for 18 years in the statehood movement, could not face the latter.

Now the public and political parties were eagerly waiting to see what KCR would say during his visit to Huzurabad on the August 16 to formally launch Dalit Bandhu.