TRS slams Arvind over turmeric board

Nampally: The TRS leadership on Tuesday criticised BJP leaders for failing to acquire Turmeric Board for Nizamabad.

Talking to media persons at Gun Park opposite Assembly, TRS leader Jeevan Reddy accused BJP leaders of miserably failing to get the board and funds for Telangana. The pink party leaders hit out at the BJP MP Arvind of Nizamabad segment for not being able to convince the Centre on the turmeric board.

The Centre had informed Parliament that there was no need for a turmeric board in Nizamabad which has a spices board. This response from Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purushothoam Rupala is a failure on the part of the BJP leadership, Reddy pointed out.

The BJP MP promised to resign if he failed to get the turmeric board and should keep his word, he demanded. "Arvind should get ready for a fight against the BJP government at the Centre for not giving the turmeric board," he suggested. The BJP should talk to Rupala on the State issues.

Reddy slammed the BJP MP and leaders for making tall claims and failing to get anything for State development. "BJP is a party of lies, as the Centre is resorting to sell all profit-making PSUs," he alleged.

The MLA accused the Centre of deliberately ignoring State issues and declining to implement the bifurcation promises, like steel factory, coach factory and ITIR. "The State BJP leadership is to clarify as to why they failed to get the projects and funds," he asked.