TRS to adopt Sagar strategy to win Huzurabad elections

Hyderabad : To checkmate the plans of opposition parties for the upcoming Huzurabad elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders are likely to adopt the Sagar bypoll strategy. As per the plan, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will address a public meeting before the poll notification is released, and Ministers and MLAs will be appointed as in-charges in all mandals of the constituency.

TRS leaders said that the party had changed its strategy for the Sagar bypoll, especially after the Dubbaka debacle. According to sources, the party would be appointing MLAs and MLCs as in-charges for every mandal, who would take up specific responsibilities entrusted to them, and the CM would address a public meeting in Huzurabad before the announcement of the schedule as he did for Sagar bypoll by addressing two meetings in Halia.

For Dubbaka, the party entrusted the entire responsibility to one leader, which the leaders felt, had backfired. However, when it came to Nagarjunsagar, the party appointed one MLA each to the seven mandals in the constituency apart from assigning tasks to the Ministers. The Ministers and MLAs took over the responsibility a month before the bypoll schedule was released. By the time the election date approached, the MLAs toured extensively by taking up door- to-door campaign reminding people about the welfare activities taken up by the TRS government.

Already a couple of the Ministers have started their work in Huzurabad. Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Finance Minister T Harish Rao are holding meetings with the local leaders. Sources said that the senior leaders of the party were making ZPTCs, MPPs and other leaders to fall in line.

The MLAs would be given the list of beneficiaries of various government schemes and their task would be to remind them about the welfare activities of the government.

"There will be meetings soon with various communities and associations. Had we adopted the same approach in Dubbaka, we would have won there with ease," said a senior TRS leader.