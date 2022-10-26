TRS to hold massive public on Oct 30 with 1 lakh crowd

Hyderabad: The political activities have intensified in Munugodu with bypoll just around the corner. With only one week left for Munugodu bypoll campaign, the ruling TRS has intensified its campaigning. To avoid Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypoll defeats, it has divided the constituency into 86 units and hatching plans to meet each and every voter.

Along with Minister Harish Rao and others, MLAs, MLCs, party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has plunged into campaigning. The bypoll campaigning will conclude on November 1. Hence the ruling party is planning to organise a massive public meeting in Chanduru on October 30. Party chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao will participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, KCR ordered the leaders, who are unit in-charges, to stay at their locations. Government and private intelligence agencies have been submitting reports on these in-charges working style to KCR and KTR. They are keenly observing BJP and Congress poll strategies, response to the candidates and planning counter strategies accordingly.

More than 40,000 voters of Munugodu are living on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The TRS is reportedly made arrangements for them to use their right to vote on the polling day.

The TRS leaders are meeting the voters at least for six to seven times and to keep in touch with them till the polling day. The TRS is planning to mobilize at least one lakh people to Chanduru public meeting. Minister Jagadish Reddy and party united Nalgonda district in-charge MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao are monitoring the arrangements.