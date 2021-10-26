TRS working president gets more teeth

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao got more responsibilities in the party, as he can now make all important decisions in the absence of the president.

The newly-elected TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao made these comments at the end of the day-long TRS plenary, marking the celebrations of 20 years, at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Monday. KCR thanked the party leaders for re-electing him and said he would not let them down.

The party made minor changes in its bylaws. As per the changes, the State executive committee can be formed by the party president. The district-level and constituency-level executive committees can also be formed by him. The party has a working president. In the absence of the president, the party's working president should get the responsibility of taking decisions, said Rao. With many leaders unable to speak because of time constraints, the CM agreed to organise the party plenary for two days from next year.

Earlier, the party adopted a resolution urging the Centre to solve the pending issues of the State. Party leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said the State government had adopted a resolution in the Assembly demanding caste census of BCs and wanted justice to be done to the communities based on their population. "We sent an Assembly resolution to the Centre. There should be a separate ministry for the OBCs at the Centre," said Nageswara Rao. He recalled that the government had passed a resolution demanding categorisation of SCs and reservations to SCs, STs and minorities.

The TRS leader alleged that all these resolutions were pending with the Centre. "The BJP MPs in the State have not raised these resolutions during the last seven years and were misleading people. He said the BJP leaders had no right to seek votes in Huzurabad. Immediately take steps on the resolutions, demanded the TRS MP. He raised several pending promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. MP G Ranjith Reddy seconded the resolution.

Vikarabad MLA M Anand spoke on the Dalit Bandhu resolution. He said no one had asked the government to bring this scheme. Dalit Bandhu was ushered in after KCR saw the pathetic condition of Dalits while he was MLA in Siddipet. He said illiteracy and infant mortality rate were more among Dalits. The TRS chief was not just a dalit bandhu, but a bandhu for sakalajanulu. Peddapally MP Venkatesh Nethakani seconded the resolution. Party leader C Lakshma Reddy spoke on education and health. T Ravinder seconded the resolution.

In the resolution congratulating the TRS chief for his re-election as president, S Madhusudhana Chary proposed and MLA G Sunitha seconded. Minister Niranjan Reddy introduced the resolution on victories of TRS, drinking water in rural areas, revival of rural economy. Party leader A Nageswara Rao seconded it. Former minister Kadiyam Srihari introduced the resolution on welfare, ministers Md Mahmood Ali, V Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod seconded it.