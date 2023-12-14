True essence of Rule of Law lies in justice and freedom

Rangareddy: Likening the State without laws to a human body devoid of a mind, Professor Faizan Mustafa, former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR Law University, said "The legal framework plays an indispensable role in ensuring effective governance. The intricate interplay between Magistrates, Judges, and parties is a cornerstone that strengthened the justice delivery system.”

In his keynote speech during the Saulat Memorial Law Lecture 2023 held at Red Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, the former Vice-Chancellor firmly positioned the rule of law as the ultimate authority and emphasised that the true essence of the “Rule of Law” lies in justice and freedom, while "Rule by Law" allows for arbitrary and exploitative legislation.

Raising concern over a significant contemporary threat to democracies, Professor Faizan Mustafa argued that this phenomenon poses a grave risk, particularly when inappropriate laws are enacted and implemented, eroding the foundational principles of the rule of law. However, he contended that the advocate fraternity plays a vital role in fighting for the rights of oppressed people and acts as guardians of justice.

The event was presided over by Justice G Sri Devi, the first lady Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana. While addressing the gathering, she underlined the critical need for a thorough examination of accused records and cautioned against potential blunders that, if overlooked, will harm the judicial framework. She shared her concern for cases where hastened judgements led to injustice and prolonged incarcerations, thereby urging young advocates to meticulously study evidence while poring over the cases.

The event was hosted by Advocate Mohammed Rafi Uddin in memory of his grandfather, Advocate Saulat, and saw the presence of a myriad number of lawyers and legal professionals, besides intellectuals from different walks of life.