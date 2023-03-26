TS among the most surveiled States in country: Mahmood Ali

Telangana is one of the most surveilled States in the country, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali said. The Minister who inaugurated four police station buildings built at a cost of Rs 10 crore in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday, said that Telangana stands first in the country in the CCTV surveillance. He inaugurated the Mogullapally and Tekumatla police stations in person, the Palimela and Kaleshwaram police stations virtually.





Speaking at a meeting at Tekumatla, he said that the TS Police have contained the Maoist threat successfully besides ensuring law and order in the State. He said that the TS police have become a role model for other States in the country. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao believes in law and order to attract investments, Ali said. The government spent Rs 700 crore on providing new vehicles and strengthening the Dial 100 SOS system to ensure efficacy in the system, he added. By bringing down the crime rate, the government instilled confidence among the people about the workmanship of the police, he said. Ali said that Hyderabad has earned the tag of safest city in the country.





DGP Anjani Kumar said that the government was spending Rs 200 crore for the construction of new police buildings in the erstwhile Warangal district. Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy said that the KCR government ensured people-friendly policing in the State. Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, State Police Housing Board chairman Koleti Damodar and Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy were among others present.











