TS BJP lodges complaint with CEO against CM Revanth Reddy
Alleges CM violated PRA and Model Code of Conduct
Hyderabad : Telangana State BJP lodged a complaint by the State Chief Electoral Officer against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for poll code violation.
The BJP State General Secretary, Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu, in his complaint to the CEO, said that after casting his vote in Kodangal in the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency, the Chief Minister held a media conference telecasted live on TV channels between 11.40 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.
The Chief Miniter spoke in the media conference on the ongoing elections is strictly prohibited under the silent period rule of Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples Act. Also, it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Further, some of the comments CM Revanth Reddy made include, "People have decided not to vote to BJP", "I urge all the voters to vote for Congress in Mahabubnagar", "Magic figure is a dream for BJP", "Modi and ED combination is not going to work in Telangana," and "Graph of BJP has fallen down immensely." The comments the BJP said in its complaint are a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and warrant immediate action.