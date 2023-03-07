TS first to give 50pc quota to women in local bodies

Hanumakonda: The previous establishments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh never gave preference to the welfare and empowerment of women, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing a meeting at his camp office on the eve of International Women's Day on Tuesday, he said that the KCR Government was committed to the empowerment of women. "Telangana is the first State to give 50 per cent quota for women in the local bodies through amendments to Panchayat Raj Act, the Municipal Act and the GHMC Act," Vinay said.

Vinay said that the State government is organising International Women's Day on a grand note on Kakatiya University campus on Wednesday. He felicitated women employees of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) after organising sports competitions.

Vinay said that he would organise a two-day health camp for the women employees as part of weeklong Women's Day celebrations. KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Libraries district chairman Azeez Khan, Warangal West constituency co-convener Tallapalli Janardhan and KUDA former chairman Marri Yadav Reddy were among others present.