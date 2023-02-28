TS government committed to providing houses to all eligible, asserts KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government is committed to provide houses or house sites to all the eligible poor people in Telangana which would benefit one crore families. The Cabinet sub-committee meeting on house sites met under the chairmanship of Minister KT Rama Rao at BRKR Bhavan here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the issues relating to providing house sites to all the eligible beneficiaries in the State. Issues relating to implementation of GO 58, GO 59, Sadabinama, Notarised documents, endowment/Waqf lands, etc., were also deliberated during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Minister directed the officials to come up with "people first" policy wherein people below the poverty line are in occupation for residential purposes, action should be taken to issue house site pattas.

Since the verification process in respect of 20,685 houses has been completed under GO 58, the sub-committee directed to expedite the issue of house site pattas. Referring to notarised documents, which is more prevalent in urban areas, the cabinet sub-committee mandated the officials to finalise the procedure and time bound action plan. The committee requested all officials to take a "pro-poor" approach and expedite completion of all formalities in all the eligible cases. Minister for Finance T Harish Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Panchayat Raj E Dayakar Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special CS Irrigation Rajat Kumar, Spl CS Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Spl CS MAUD Arvind Kumar and other officials attended the meeting. (NSS)