TS govt shoots missive to KRMB on two AP projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has written to the Krishna River Management Board ( KRMB) pointing out that Andhra Pradesh had issued tenders for two projects in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act. The government demanded the board to immediately stop AP from proceeding with the projects.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation and CAD department Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar said the AP government had issued four tender notices for the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNNS) and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) projects for four works.

The works, all new projects or components of the two main projects, were being taken up by the AP government in violation of the Reorganisation Act. The expansion of the main projects, which were themselves unapproved, was being taken up continuously, Muralidhar noted.

"It is therefore requested to restrain Andhra Pradesh from expanding the HNSS and GNSS projects, which are serving areas outside the Krishna Basin based on the Krishna waters without any appraisal by KRMB and approval of the Apex Council, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Further, all such violations should be brought to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shatki, Government of India, also for taking necessary action," he noted in the letter.

This is the second time in four days that Telangana has written to the KRMB. Earlier, the State raised strong objection with the board on what it suspected to be an attempt to plant false information in the media on the power and water sharing issues between Telangana and AP.