TS HC quashes ‘Vyuham’ movie censor certificate

The Telangana High Court has once again put a stop to the movie 'Vyuham' directed by famous film director Ram Gopal Varma. The Censor Board quashed the Censor Certificate given earlier. The Censor Board has been ordered to examine the film once again in three weeks and give the Censor Certificate. On the other hand, the court expressed its displeasure that the review committee ignored the amendments given by the examining committee. Once again, the two committees were directed to watch the film and submit a report to them.

Telugu Desam party's youth leader Nara Lokesh has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court saying that the film is insulting to TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. The High Court which heard this petition had earlier issued orders not to release the film. Now the censor has quashed the certificate.