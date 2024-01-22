  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS HC quashes ‘Vyuham’ movie censor certificate

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

The Censor Board has been ordered to examine the film once again in three weeks and give the Censor Certificate

The Telangana High Court has once again put a stop to the movie 'Vyuham' directed by famous film director Ram Gopal Varma. The Censor Board quashed the Censor Certificate given earlier. The Censor Board has been ordered to examine the film once again in three weeks and give the Censor Certificate. On the other hand, the court expressed its displeasure that the review committee ignored the amendments given by the examining committee. Once again, the two committees were directed to watch the film and submit a report to them.

Telugu Desam party's youth leader Nara Lokesh has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court saying that the film is insulting to TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. The High Court which heard this petition had earlier issued orders not to release the film. Now the censor has quashed the certificate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X