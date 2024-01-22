Live
- Sajjala says Sharmila il entry into Congress is Naidu's conspiracy
- DDU university in UP's Gorakhpur to set up ‘Centre for studies on Ayodhya’
- Mastering AI literacy and digital skills
- 10 predictions for EdTech and higher education ahead of India's Union Budget 2024
- Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27
- India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from Bengaluru to Mumbai
- Republic Day 2024: Creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home
- Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple, asks Rahul Gandhi
- Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait
- Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU
Just In
TS HC quashes ‘Vyuham’ movie censor certificate
The Censor Board has been ordered to examine the film once again in three weeks and give the Censor Certificate
The Telangana High Court has once again put a stop to the movie 'Vyuham' directed by famous film director Ram Gopal Varma. The Censor Board quashed the Censor Certificate given earlier. The Censor Board has been ordered to examine the film once again in three weeks and give the Censor Certificate. On the other hand, the court expressed its displeasure that the review committee ignored the amendments given by the examining committee. Once again, the two committees were directed to watch the film and submit a report to them.
Telugu Desam party's youth leader Nara Lokesh has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court saying that the film is insulting to TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. The High Court which heard this petition had earlier issued orders not to release the film. Now the censor has quashed the certificate.