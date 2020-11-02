TS ICET 2020 results released

TS ICET 2020 results: TS ICET 2020 results have been declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) convenor T Papi Reddy at commerce college of Kakatiya University.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Of the total 45,975 candidates, 41,506 have qualified in the exam and the passing percentage of TS ICET result 2020 is 90.28 per cent. The results have been announced along with the final answer key at 3.30 pm.

TS ICET is conducted by the Kakatiya University on the behalf of TSCHE every year for the candidates seeking admission into MBA or MCA courses. The qualifying marks of the entrance test is 25 per cent i.e, 50 marks out of total 200 marks. However, the candidates belonging to SC, ST, there is no minimum qualifying marks.

How to check TS ICET 2020 results?

Visit icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link 'TS ICET result 2020'

Enter ICET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a print out for future use.