TS ICET 2020 results to release today at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2020 results: The results of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will be released around 3 pm today at the commerce college of Kakatiya University by TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy.

Candidates who have qualified in TS ICET 2020 exam can download the results from icet.tsche.ac.in by logging with registration number and date of birth. Around 58,452 candidates registered for the exam and 45,972 appeared for the exam, said ICET convenor K Raji Reddy.

TS ICET examination was held between September 30 to October 1 across 70 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the candidates seeking admission into MBA/MCA courses. The exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

How to check TS ICET 2020 results?

Log on to icet.tsche.ac.in

Open 'TS ICET result 2020'

Enter ICET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a print out.