TS on high alert over possible PFI attacks

Hyderabad: Telangana police are on high alert following a tip-off from the Union Home ministry on the possible PFI attacks on Hindu groups in the state. The Intelligence wing has asked all police commissionrates to keep a close watch on the movements of suspected Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in their jurisdiction.

Telangana Additional Director-General of Police - Intelligence on Saturday issued a circular on possible PFI attack. Inputs indicate that PFI cadres are contemplating attacks on RSS/ Hindu activists in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the possibility of similar contemplation in the Telangana state cannot be negated, the alert said.

Hence, all the unit officers have been requested to keep a tab on the activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates or front organizations and sensitize all the concerned in their respective jurisdiction to take necessary precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order, peace, and harmony.

All Commissioners of Police, Superintendent of Police and other top cops in the state were instructed to take measures to prevent any sabotage by activists of the banned Popular Front of India. Police also alerted the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Hindu Charities in the state.

Following multiple raids across the country and arrests by the central agencies, a radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), was banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 28 for its alleged links to terror funding. The National Investigation Agency had recently arrested several PFI leaders from Telangana and also different parts of the country.