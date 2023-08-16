TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today

The deadline for applying to write the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 is today. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised the to do so before 11.59 pm. The TET notification was released on August 1, and applications have been accepted since August 2. As of Tuesday, around 2.40 lakh candidates have already applied across the state. However, the number of applicants is expected to decrease significantly compared to last year.

In certain districts, including Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Kothagudem, the capacity of examination centers has been reached, and no new applicants will be able to take the exam in these districts. This has led to frustration among candidates who wonder why additional examination centers were not set up.

The Telangana TET-2023 exam is scheduled to be held statewide on September 15. The exam will be conducted online in two shifts on the same day. The first session will be for Paper 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second session will be for Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Hall tickets will be available on the website from September 9, one week before the exam. The TET results will be announced on September 27 after the completion of the exams.

It is important to note that TET qualification holds weightage in teacher recruitment exams. Candidates need to qualify in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who have completed B.Ed and D.Ed and are awaiting job opportunities can apply for the TET 2023 exam. This is the fourth time the TET exam is being conducted since the formation of Telangana as a separate state.