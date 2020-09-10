TSBIE notifies 182-day academic calendar

♦ The academic session commences from September 1 and ends on April 21, 2021

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has notified its tentative alternate academic calendar for 2020-21.



A TSBIE statement on Thursday said that the academic year commenced from September 1, 2020, and will end on April 16, 2021. With a total of 182 working days for the academic year, the academic year will have only three days of Dasara holidays on October 23 to 25. The Sankranthi holiday has also been reduced to two days from January 13 and 14, 2021. The pre-final examinations will be held from February 22 to 27, next year.

The practical examinations schedule as per the alternate calendar will be held from March 1 to 20. However, the colleges are asked to conduct classes for the students of humanities and first-year intermediate science stream and who have a shortage of attendance during March 2021.

The final Intermediate Public Examinations-2021 will be held from March 24 to April 12. The summer vacation will be from April 17 to May 31 and the Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held in the last week of May 2021. The colleges will reopen after summer vacation for the academic year 2021-22, on June 6, 2021, it added.

All junior colleges are asked to strictly observe the Sundays and public holidays as per the government orders and conduct admissions process as per the TSBIE schedule.

Besides, it warned not to place any advertisements through hoardings, distributing pamphlets, wall writings and engaging public relations personnel to canvas. Similarly, no advertisements are allowed to be placed through print and electronic media. The colleges are also warned that stringent action would be taken against them if they fail to send qualified lecturers for spot campus valuation.