TSPSC clarifies on false news being circulating over it

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission on Monday stated that a false news is being circulated about a candidate by name Jakkula Suchithra receiving a hall-ticket for Group-I Prelims exam scheduled on June 6 even though she did not apply for Group-I recruitment but only applied for Group-3 and Group-4 recruitments.

The statement further revealed that Jakkula Suchithra daughter of Jakkula Sreedhar has applied for Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No.4/2022) with TSPSC ID: TS1201206420 and also appeared for the prelims exam held previously on October 16, ‘22 at AHMV Junior College, beside RTC bus stand, RP Road, Nizamabad (Venue code 12014) and also signed in the Nominal roll as per the records available with the Commission.

TSPSC has issued hall tickets afresh for the Group-I Prelims exam re-scheduled to be held on June 11. TSPSC has alerted all the candidates who applied for Group-I Recruitment by press note and web note to download hall tickets in advance. Further a reminder SMS was also sent to all the candidates who did not download the hall-tickets to download the same. It is totally false and incorrect that the candidate did not apply for Group-I recruitment.