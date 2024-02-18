TSPSC DIs’ certificates verification on Feb 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said on Sunday that the verification of the certificates of the candidates selected for the post of Drugs Inspector in The Drugs Control Department will be conducted at the Commission’s office in the city on February 20 from 10.30 am.

The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is made available on the Commission’s website.

The shortlisted candidates should download and bring the check list, and attestation form which is available on the Commission’s website at https://www.tspsc.gov.in, it added.