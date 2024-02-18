Live
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels Guilty About His Role in Rajinikanth's Petta
- Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI's for over a year: Musk
- Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years
- Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day
- Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024
- Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab
- Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections
- Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles
- Jaishankar Defends India's Foreign Policy, Advocates For Strategic Intelligence And Diverse Alliances
- Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
Just In
TSPSC DIs’ certificates verification on Feb 20
Highlights
he Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said on Sunday that the verification of the certificates of the candidates selected for the post of Drugs Inspector in The Drugs Control Department will be conducted at the Commission’s office in the city on February 20 from 10.30 am.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said on Sunday that the verification of the certificates of the candidates selected for the post of Drugs Inspector in The Drugs Control Department will be conducted at the Commission’s office in the city on February 20 from 10.30 am.
The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is made available on the Commission’s website.
The shortlisted candidates should download and bring the check list, and attestation form which is available on the Commission’s website at https://www.tspsc.gov.in, it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS