TSPSC revamp top on CM Revanth’s agenda

Hyderabad: Revamping of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be the top priority of the Congress government. Efforts are also on to prepare an action plan to conduct job recruitment exams in a foolproof manner.

At a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of 10th and Inter exams without any glitches.

He directed the officials to study the performance of UPSC and other State Public Service Commissions which are conducting job recruitments and job entrance examinations effectively and submit a detailed report. He said a team of senior officials should visit other states, including UPSC in New Delhi, to study the recruitment process and prepare a report. Revanth Reddy also asked the officials to prepare fresh guidelines for the appointment of TSPSC Chairman and members in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court in a fully transparent manner. The officials were directed to immediately provide the Telangana State Public Service Commission with the necessary technical know-how, required staff and other facilities.

Official sources said that the CM has asked them to constitute a new Commission with academic experts and noted personalities from various fields.

Official sources said the exam calendar would also be announced soon so that the job aspirants can prepare for the exams without any confusion. The officials also briefed the CM about the challenges facing the aspirants to appear for multiple exams in a short time.



“A schedule for all examinations will be announced soon after the constitution of the new public service commission,” officials said, adding that the proposal to offer free coaching to the job aspirants would also be finalized to ensure that poor students would get quality training to face the competitive exams.

Referring to the past paper leakages and other problems, the Chief Minister said the examinations should be conducted smoothly so that the students are not put under any pressure during the examinations.

He also asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the performance of the state-run and private sector universities in the state. He sought a detailed report on the requirement of junior colleges and facilities for girls’ colleges soon.