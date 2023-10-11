TSRTC announces lucky draw for Dasara

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the upcoming Dasara festivities, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced a lucky draw with a chance to win cash prizes for bus users.

According to TSRTC, all passengers travelling in buses between October 21 and 23 and October 28 and 30 can participate in the lucky draw. The passengers need to write their full name and phone number on the back of the ticket and drop it in the drop boxes at the bus stops after completing travel. The corporation will set up separate drop boxes for men and women at bus stands. Cash prizes worth Rs 11 lakh will be given to the winning passengers in this lucky draw for a total of 110 people. Five men and five women for each region will be given cash prizes of Rs 9,900 each.

“Bathukamma and Dasara are big festivals in Telangana. A large number of people travel across the State and neighbouring States. Passengers who have made advance reservations on the respective dates are also eligible for this lucky draw,” an official added.

For more information, passengers can contact TSRTC call centre numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

TSRTC will operate as many as 5,265 special buses from October 13 to 24, 2023, to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers during the Bathukamma and Dasara. This year, an extra 1000 buses will be operated compared to the previous festive season.