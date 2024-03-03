TSRTC bags 5 national awards

Hyderabad: The TSRTC bagged five National Bus Transport Excellence Awards under different categories selected by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), the apex coordinating body working under the aegis of MoRTH, GoI. The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on March 15.

The State-run transport service will be receiving awards in categories of road safety, efficient fuel management, employee safety and technical efficiency categories for the year 2022-23. Out of these five awards, TSRTC was adjudged first in road safety, fuel efficiency in rural, employee welfare, use of technology. While under the category of fuel efficiency in urban areas it stood second.

Minister for Transportation Ponnam Prabhakar expressed happiness over the TSRTC winning five awards in different categories. Attributing the victory as a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the staff of the corporation, he wished the staff members and management of the TSRTC.