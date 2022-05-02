TSRTC launches 24x7 call centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday rolled out a 24x7 call centre at Bus Bhavan to cater information to the passengers.

The call centre, functioning from May 1, can be reached on dedicated phone numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033. The management called upon passengers to use the Call Centre to get information on the hire charges for buses taken for marriage functions, excursions, information on all types of bus passes, reservation and OPRS details for cancellation of reservation.

The public can also share their suggestions and grievances to provide better services to passengers.