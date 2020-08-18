TSRTC plans cargo tie up with Amazon, Flipkart

Ranga Reddy: Telangana government has come up with new plans in order to improve the financial status of the TSRTC organisation. TSRTC will be tying up with the e-commerce sites in India like Amazon and Flipkart to extend its services.

It is also known that TSRTC will be extending fuel services to general public which was earlier limited to the vehicles of a particular depot. The cargo services in the State by TSRTC were launched in mid-June this year to improve the financial standing of the organisation as it was unable to earn its revenue through passenger services due to the lockdown.

During the lockdown phase, the cargo buses were extensively used to transport food and beverages to Anganwadi centres. Given the conditions prevailing due to coronavirus, TSRTC revenues fell sharply, leading to the organisation resorting to other ways for generating additional revenue. According to a press release, TSRTC would be expanding its services in parcel booking by contacting the government departments, non-governmental organisations and private companies.

The TSRTC will be expanding cargo services in parcel booking by tying up with Amazon, Flipkart and other relevant government departments, the release read. As most of the business transactions during the pandemic have been operated through e-commerce, the RTC plans to improve its income by extending cargo services.

The cargo buses would be used for freight transport and the first phase of services would be available to and fro 140 bus stations. The mobile app would soon be made available for customers to easily book parcels and courier services, the release read.

The government at present is availing cargo transport services provided by few private organisations like Navatha Road Transport, Kranti Transport & Co, ANL Parcel & Courier Service and other cargo and courier services. Now onwards, TSRTC is said to start competing with private parties in the logistic business.