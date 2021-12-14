TSRTC to operate 200 Sabarimala special buses

Hyderabad: Every year, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation provides buses on a special hire basis for transportation of Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees from various places in Telangana and there is continuous patronage from the devotees for TSRTC bus services. This year corporation is planning to operate 200 buses.

The TSRTC has decided to allow one 'guruswamy' to travel free to Sabarimala. In addition to the above, the corporation is providing a free travel facility for two cooks, two Manikantas and one attendant on the bus. The corporation has decided to give buses on hire to Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposit. The cancellation charges (in case the hirer wants to cancel the booking) have been reduced. It will be Rs. 1,000 for cancellation more than 48 hours before travel; Rs. 5,000 from 24-48 hours and Rs. 10,000 for less than 24 hours.

According to TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar, the corporation has coordinated with the authorities of Kerala State for arranging hassle-free darshan to all the devotees in a bus at a time through spot booking at Pamba.

For more information, interested persons may contact the call centre on 040-30102829, or meet the nearest Depot Manager.