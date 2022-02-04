TSRTC to run 3,845 buses for Medaram jatara

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run 3,845 buses for the Medaram Jatara which is scheduled to be take place from February 16 to 19. These buses will be operated from 51 points across Telangana and also from Maharashtra.



VC Sajjanar, managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in a press conference held at Bus Bhavan here on Friday said that 23 lakh passengers were expected to avail of the services of RTC buses for the Jatara this year.



He added that camp has been set up on 50 acres of land in Medaram with a temporary bus station. The camp includes command control centre and all facilities including seating and food arrangements.



During the jatara this year, 300 volunteers are deployed for guiding the passengers.