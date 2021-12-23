TSRTC to run 3,845 buses to Medaram jatara

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to run 3,845 specila buses for Medaram jatara. The buses will be run from February 16 to 19. In 2020, the TSRTC operated the same number of buses expecting 21 lakh devotees, attending the jatara.



While most the devotees attend to the jatara from erstwhile Warangal district, the TSRTC will be operating 2,250 buses from Warangal RTC region. Besides, two AC buses will be run from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC is constructing a bus stand in 50 acres for the halt the buses.

Earlier this month, minister Satyavati Rathod reviewed the jatara works and directed the officials to ensure hassle-free darshan of the tribal goddess to the devotees. She also told the TSRTC officials to operate adequate number of buses to Medaram from various destinations.