TSRTC to run 4,940 additional buses for Sankranti

To cater rush during Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to run 3,414 additional buses across the state while 1,526 buses for Andhra Pradesh, said Rangareddy regional manager Varaprasad.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that the buses will be run from January 10 to January 13. The return buses will be also deployed from January 17. "Last year, the TSRTC made Rs 5 crores profit for running buses during Sankranti. This year, the profit is expected to touch Rs 6 crore," said Varaprasad.

The TSRTC arranged 5,262 buses special buses for the Sankranti festival which include 1,592 buses were operated in the state while 3,670 buses to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.