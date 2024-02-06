TSRTC to run 6,000 special buses for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: TheTelangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run around 6,000 buses for the Medaram Jatara, which is scheduled to take place from February 18 to 25. These buses will be operated from 51 points across Telangana. The Jatara will be held in Mulugu district from February 21 to 24, where lakhs of visitors will take part in the event. This year, TSRTC expects 30 lakh passengers to use their special buses.

On Monday, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka inspected the works being done under the auspices of TSRTC during the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma fair of Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, along with TSRTC officials. They inspected ticket-issuing counters at Tadwai. Later, a review meeting was held with TSRTC officials.

On this occasion, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar ordered the RTC officials to make all arrangements so that the devotees coming to Medaram Jatara should not face any difficulties.

On this occasion, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar congratulated the team, saying that 14.50 crore women have availed of the free travel facility till date through the Mahalakshmi scheme and are being taken safely to their destinations. He said that the TSRTC base cap will be started in Medaram on February 16. He said that around 14,000 RTC staff, including drivers, conductors, mechanics, and others, would be working during the jatara. Sajjanar explained that all the arrangements are being made to avoid any trouble for the devotees. TSRTC is expecting 30 lakh devotees to come to this fair, and plans are being made to make buses available according to traffic. Generally, there is a high traffic of devotees to Medaram from Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Adilabad, and with this, 51 traffic-generating points have been identified.