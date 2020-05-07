TSTCEA reaches out to AIFSFTI to resolve faculty problems

Hyderabad: The Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) demanded the All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (AIFSFTI) to resolve the problems being faced by the employees in the private technical educational institutions. TSTCEA president A Santhosh Kumar said a representation highlighting the problems faced by the employees has been presented to the AIFSFTI general secretary KVK Rao on Wednesday. The problems in mentioned include non-payment of salaries for months, partial payment salaries and termination of employees during the COVID-19. The representation noted that the State government on March 22 has released a special GO MS No. 45 directing compulsory payment of salaries to the employees during the prevailing situation. Also, violation of the directions would amount to a violation of Chapter-14 and Section 79 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982. However, some educational institutions are also violating the regulations, it pointed out.

The TSTCEA demanded paymnet of salaries on time with pay scales as per the existing norms Santhosh Kumar said that the AIFSFTI general secretary has responded positively and assured to look into their grievances and to resolve them at the earliest.