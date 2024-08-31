Live
- I am the candidate in Channapatna, no matter who contests: DKS
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
Just In
TUFIDC Chairman calls for swift, quality infrastructure development
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) chairman Challa Narasimha Reddy on Friday directed the officials to take up the basic infrastructure works with quality and speed up by maintaining quality.
On Friday, he had a review meeting of TUFIDC Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Adilabad under the Public Health Division with the officials on the works done in the municipalities so far. Narasimha Reddy has directed the officials to speed up the infrastructure development works being done in the municipalities without any pending issues.
