TUFIDC Chairman calls for swift, quality infrastructure development

TUFIDC Chairman calls for swift, quality infrastructure development
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) chairman Challa Narasimha Reddy on Friday directed...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) chairman Challa Narasimha Reddy on Friday directed the officials to take up the basic infrastructure works with quality and speed up by maintaining quality.

On Friday, he had a review meeting of TUFIDC Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Adilabad under the Public Health Division with the officials on the works done in the municipalities so far. Narasimha Reddy has directed the officials to speed up the infrastructure development works being done in the municipalities without any pending issues.

X