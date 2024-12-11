TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue

Mahabubnagar: “The welfare of journalists is our top priority,” said TUWJ (IJU) State Secretary Madhu Goud during the district executive meeting held at the TNGO Bhavan in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by the district president Dattendar, saw the active participation of union members to address critical issues concerning journalists, including housing plots, education, and healthcare. Speaking as the chief guest, Madhu Goud assured that the union is firmly committed to supporting journalists and resolving their problems. He emphasized that unity among journalists is essential to tackle the challenges they face and urged them to stand together to achieve their goals.

Addressing the pressing issue of housing plots for journalists, he said efforts are underway to provide a permanent solution. He also mentioned that the state leadership is formulating a special policy to address key concerns related to education, healthcare, and housing needs. During the meeting, several members highlighted the need for dedicated representatives to focus on resolving issues related to education and healthcare.

Responding to these concerns, Goud, with the support of district president Dattendar and secretary Ramanjaneyulu, announced the appointment of convenors for these areas. Shekhar Goud, IJU Electronic Media District President, was appointed as the convenor for healthcare, while NSatish Kumar Reddy from the News Bureau was designated as the convenor for education. Madhu expressed confidence in the newly appointed convenors, stating that they would extend complete support and assistance to journalists. The meeting was attended by several prominent members, including district executive members Shekhar Goud, Venkataiah, and Gokulam Venkatesh, Vice President Raju, senior journalists,

and others.