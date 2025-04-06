TV Federation to promote local talent

Asifabad: TV Federation founding state president Nagabala Suresh Kumar has said that dedicated efforts will be made to support and develop aspiring artistes in the region. Speaking at an interactive session with local talent at Picture Time Theater on Saturday, Kumar said that there was a great need to harness Asifabad’s natural beauty and resources for film and serial production.

Accompanied by young director Dandanayakula Manas, the senior producer noted that the district’s scenic locations are ideal for shoots but lack the necessary infrastructure to support film crews. “Basic facilities must be provided to artistes and technicians who come here. We are committed to creating opportunities and building systems that enable employment through cinema,” he said.

He said that 110 individuals from the erstwhile Adilabad district have already entered the television industry, and efforts are underway to increase this number significantly.

Kumar announced plans to set up a dedicated studio in Asifabad, which he believes will help transform the district into a budding media hub. “Building a studio in a backward

district is challenging, but we will bring the proposal to the attention of the Chief Minister and Film Industry Chairman Dil Raju,” he assured.

Director Manas added that his focus is on uplifting local talent and ensuring they receive proper guidance and exposure in the entertainment field.

Earlier, attendees were treated to a screening of a documentary on freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, directed by Suresh Kumar, which has received four Silver Nandi Awards in united Andhra Pradesh.