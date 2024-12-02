Twist in Constable Nagamani Murder Case: Brother Paramessh Kills for Property

In the murder case of constable Nagamani, the police have arrested her brother, Paramessh, as the prime suspect in the crime. The incident, which took place in Rangareddy, has raised many questions regarding family disputes and greed.

Nagamani, who had recently married outside her caste about a month ago, was on her way to duty when her brother Paramessh intentionally ran his car into her. After the car accident, Paramessh, in a fit of rage, attacked Nagamani with a knife, stabbing her multiple times and causing her death.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the motive behind the murder was property-related. Paramessh, driven by greed for property, killed his sister to seize her assets. The police have taken Paramessh into custody and are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident, which has left the community in shock.