Live
- Protest Erupts Following Teacher's Alleged Insults on Lord Ram
- Vidudala Rajini assures of support to victims suffering from health issues in Guntur
- Dakota Johnson reveals her intensive training for ‘Madame Web’
- YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
Just In
Two doctors suspended after rats bite patient at Telangana hospital
The Telangana government has suspended two doctors and a nursing officer at the government hospital in Kamareddy town after a patient was bitten by rats.
The Telangana government has suspended two doctors and a nursing officer at the government hospital in Kamareddy town after a patient was bitten by rats.
Three employees in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) section at Government Medical College and General Hospital, Kamareddy, were suspended for alleged medical negligence following an inquiry by Vaidya Vidhana Parishad commissioner Ajay Kumar.
Kamareddy district collector Jitesh V. Patil ordered suspension of ICU in-charge general medicine doctor Vasanth Kumar, ICU in-charge doctor Kavya and nursing officer G. Manjula. The district collector also surrendered the services of hospital superintendent to the government
Meanwhile, hospital employees on Monday staged a protest over the suspension of three colleagues. Wearing black badges, doctors participated in the protest in front of the hospital. They demanded that the suspension be revoked. They threatened to go on strike if the suspension was not lifted.
The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association (TTGDA) has condemned the suspension of doctors. The association said the doctors were concerned only till they treat the patients and it was the responsibility of sanitation staff and officials to keep the hospital free from rats, dogs, pigs and insects.
The patient was undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Kamareddy district headquarters.
Patient Shaikh Mujeebuddin was bitten by rats on his hands and feet in the ICU on February 9. According to hospital officials, he had undergone decompressive craniotomy surgery at NIMS, Hyderabad on January 21. He was later admitted at Kamareddy hospital and was on ventilator support.
Attendants of other patients also complained about the rat menace at the hospital. They demanded hospital authorities to take immediate action to solve the problem.