Two Friends die in road accident

Bhongir: Twofriends died in a gruesome road accident here on the Bhongir bypass road. The incident occurred after Friday midnight when their bike lost control and fell from a flyover resulting in their death and injuries to another.

Bathula Rakesh (20) from Tirumalagiri and Ganne Anand (19) from Shanthapuram village in Palakurthi mandal, Jangaon district, died on the spot. The bike rider, Suryaprakash, sustained injuries and survived. According to details, the trio left Hyderabad on January 29 to celebrate Anand’s birthday in Medaram on January 30. Following joyful birthday celebrations, they began their return journey to Hyderabad on a bike after midnight. While passing the flyover bridge near the Bhongir Municipal Office, the bike went out of control at high speed. As a result, Rakesh and Anand, who were seated at the back, were thrown off the bike and fell from the flyover onto the service road below, dying instantly. Locals informed the Bhongir town police, who reached the spot and alerted the families using mobile phone records.

Based on a complaint from the families, a case was registered on Saturday. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the families, town inspector K. Ramesh Kumar said. Anand and Rakesh worked as photographers and lived together in Ramathapur, while Suryaprakash worked in a private office and lived separately.