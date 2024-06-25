Two persons Sentenced with 3 years imprisonment and 5000 fine in a court verdict

Gadwal: Hon'ble District PDJ Court Judge Mr. Kusha announced the verdict today, sentencing the two accused to 3 years of imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs. 5000 each.

Details of the Case:

Case Number:2:36

Date of Incident 24.08.2018

Victim: BaraKambaiah Bojjamma w/o BaraKambaiah Narsimhulu

Complainant: Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu, Age 27 Years, Resident of Mallapur Village, KT Doddi Mandal

On the night of 23.08.2018, Bara Kambai Narsimhulu, Age 30 Years, Occupation - Agriculture, came to the police station reporting an incident near a Kiranam shop in Urlo. He stated that Vadde Chinna Thimmappa, son of Vadde Kambaiah confronted him and quarreled with him. Vadde Chinna Thimmappa, along with his elder brother Vadde Thimmappa, spoke derogatorily about Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu's wife. The situation escalated when Vadde Chinna Thimmappa attacked Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu.

During the attack, Narsimhu and Tirumalesh heard Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu's screams and rushed to the scene. Despite their attempts to intervene, Vadde Thimmappa, also known as Dubbanna, grabbed Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu by the throat with the intention of killing him. After the attack, Bara Kambaiah Narsimhulu collapsed and lost consciousness. An RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) was called to revive him.

Bara Kambaya Bojjamma filed a complaint to take legal action against the two who caused her husband's death. KT Doddi Police registered a case as Crime 74/2018 under sections 302 r/w 109 IPC.

Following orders from higher district police officials, the investigation confirmed the attack and subsequent death. The accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand. The investigation was completed, and a charge sheet was filed in court.

During the trial, on the orders of District SP Mr. Thota Srinivasa Rao IPS and under the supervision of Additional District SP Mr. K. Guna Shekhar, SP Shri Satyanarayana Garu and Gadwal CI Bhim Kumar motivated the witnesses to testify in court.

Today, Hon'ble District Court Judge Mr. Kusha, after hearing both arguments, found the accused guilty. A1 Vadde Chinna Thimmappa, Age 44, and A2 Vadde Pedda Thimmappa, Age 45, both from Mallapur and engaged in agriculture, were sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment and fined Rs. 5000 each.

Public Prosecutor Vinoda Chari Garu, Court Liaison SI Rashid, and Court Constable Prem Kumar assisted in getting the convicts jailed.

On this occasion, the investigation officers of the district SP's case, J. District SP congratulated Venkateshwarlu, Jakkula Hanmanthu, SI Bagya Lakshmi Reddy, Public Prosecutor Vinoda Chari, Court Liaison SI Rashid, and Court Constable Prem Kumar.