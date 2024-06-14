Unabated garbage burning in Miyapur chokes residents

Hyderabad : For the past ten days, the waste transfer station at Deepti Sri Nagar, Miyapur has been emitting a pungent smell from burning garbage. Locals of Miyapur and surrounding areas have raised concerns, with the practice causing significant health problems for locals and also posing a threat to the environment.

Locals pointed out that it is very disheartening to witness the transfer station turning into a spot for burning waste, and the burning is taking place during late night hours and also early morning hours. The smoke is so thick that it can be visible in the darkness, they point out. The locals have lodged a complaint to the Pollution Control Board and also to the concerned officials of GHMC several times, who responded that the issue will be rectified but no concrete measures are taken up.

Mahathi, a resident of Deepti Sri Nagar, said, “For the past ten days, the garbage burning has been taking place. My house is just behind the transfer station. We are facing hardship, smoke is constantly billowing out of the dump yard day and night. They even throw twigs and logs to keep the fire burning all the time. It’s gotten so bad that we can’t even open our doors and windows”.

Vinay Vangala, a social activist and a local of Miyapur, said, “It is very disheartening to see what’s happening over here. This is supposed to be a waste transfer station, but it has turned into a major source of pollution and which is an illegal activity, as burning should not take place in the transfer station. Instead of transferring the trash to Jawahar Nagar, the burning is taking place, and due to this, locals of surrounding colonies are suffering. The condition of stray animals is even worse. Also, when we locals bought this issue to GHMC officials, they stated that this is done by unidentified persons and GHMC has started clearing it but the ground reality is that no stern action has been taken by the officials on this illegal burning issue.”