Unclaimed Aasara pensions leave officials scrambling for answers

Rangareddy: While a significant number of old-age and disabled people are waiting for the approval of Aasara pensions for several years, it is learnt a myriad number of beneficiaries are not drawing their pensions for months despite the amount being credited in their accounts. This came to light on Thursday when GHMC officials in Rajendranagar made calls to beneficiaries to know their whereabouts.

Upon learning that the Aasara pension amount credited in bank accounts had not been withdrawn by many of the beneficiaries for several months, officials from the UCD section in Rajendranagar started making calls to available numbers with them to know the reason.

It is said the GHMC Rajendranagar circle alone received a list of 300 beneficiaries who have not withdrawn pensions for several months. The list has been sent by higher authorities to local GHMC officials with an instruction to enquire about the whereabouts of beneficiaries. Official records show there are 14,660 Aasara beneficiaries in Rajendranagar GHMC limits.

According to sources, the list of around 300 beneficiaries has been received by the GHMC Rajendranagar. The local UCD officials were told to get dope on them, besides finding out the reason why the amount credited in their bank accounts every month had not been withdrawn for several months.

It is learnt that many Aasara beneficiaries died over the years, including disabled pensioners. However, none appeared on their behalf to submit death certificates and close accounts. As a result, the pension amounts are getting credited in their accounts without any withdrawal. Many pensioners died in recent years due to various health issues, while the number of other beneficiaries who are still unaware that pension amounts are being credited in their accounts regularly is unknown. This, despite reports that the beneficiaries are shuttling between the concerned GHMC offices and the banks to know whether the pension amount is credited in their accounts.

Prompted by instructions from higher authorities, the GHMC officials are making calls to know whether the beneficiary is alive or dead. Most calls made to beneficiaries by authorities yield no response that raises a concern.

"Whoever received a call from officials was told to come to the local GHMC office with a copy of the Aadhaar card and deposit it in person as proof to confirm he or she is alive and receiving the pension,” the sources added.

“After applying for a disabled pension under the Aasara scheme four years ago, I kept waiting to get approval but to no avail. Made several visits to the local GHMC office to know the status only to receive a reply that my application is pending with DRDO Ranga Reddy; release of pension amount is subject to approval,” said Musa, a disabled person from Rajendranagar.

There are 197,742 beneficiaries of nine categories getting pensions under the Aasara scheme in the Ranga Reddy district. Rajenranagar and Saroornagar are at the top among the list of 44 mandals with 14,660 and 12,143 beneficiaries, respectively.