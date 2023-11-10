Unemployed youth files nomination in Mulugu

Live
As part of the nominations process, Angoth Tarak, an unemployed person from Jeevantaraupalli village of Mulugu mandal filed his nomination.
He said that the previous governments did nothing for the unemployed and the previous Congress governments did nothing. He revealed to the media that he has filed a nomination on behalf of the unemployed from Mulugu constituency.
