Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Visit Jogulamba Gadwal District on December 27, 2024

Gadwal: BJP Leaders and Workers of Jogulamba Gadwal District informed that , Union Minister Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be visiting Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday, December 27, 2024.
Schedule of the Visit:
12:30 PM: The minister will arrive at Kethram village in Gattu Mandal and participate in an official program.
3:00 PM: He will reach the District Headquarters and hold a review meeting with officials near the District Collector's office.
4:30 PM: The minister will attend a tea reception at the residence of BJP National Vice President and Palamuru MP, Smt. DK Aruna, before departing for Hyderabad.
BJP leaders and party workers are requested to attend in large numbers and make the program a successful.
