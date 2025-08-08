Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to appear before SIT in phone tapping case

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, is set to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding allegations of phone tapping involving the K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government. He will be joined by BJP Karimnagar Parliament Convener Boinipalli Praveen Kumar, PRO Pasunuru Madhu, and former PA Pogula Tirupati.

Reports suggest that Minister Sanjay is poised to present crucial evidence concerning the alleged phone tapping operations, which the BJP has characterised as a national issue. According to central intelligence agencies, extensive surveillance was conducted on Bandi Sanjay's phone throughout his tenure as the BJP state president.

The evidence gathered has reportedly been shared with Sanjay, who is expected to shed light on these serious allegations during his testimony to the SIT.