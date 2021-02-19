Untimely rain brings back winter chills in parts of Telangana

Untimely rains on Thursday night brought down the temperature in parts of Telangana including Hyderabad. The state witnessed light rainfall on Thursday night which continued to the wee hours of Friday.

Districts like Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhongir witnessed the rainfall. According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), rains accompanied by thunderstorms will lash parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, cold waves brought winter chills back due to the sudden change in the temperature. The lowest minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 14 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius until February 20 over many districts, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius, according to TSPDS.