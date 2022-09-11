UP govt officials laud TS Mining Policy

Hyderabad: A team of Uttar Pradesh government officials led by Vinit Jain, Special Secretary, UP government and S K Singh, Joint Director Mining, visited the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) office in Hyderabad on Saturday and acquainted with sand sale procedures followed by Telangana State and also the transparent IT procedure.

TSMDC Chairman Krishank Manne and MD G Malsoor explained the salient features of the State Mining Policy and other procedures.

TSMDC Chairman Krishank Manne said that till 2014 the revenue was only Rs 28 crore, but with the sand policy designed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the government revenue has reached more than Rs 5,000 crore by 2022. The UP officials praised the mining policy being implemented by the Telangana government.