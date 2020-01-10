Uttam demands KCR's call for special Assembly session on CAA

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to clarify as to why he was hesitant to announce that he would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana State.

Having a live interaction with Congress party workers on social media platform Facebook on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party has been demanding a special session of Telangana Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC. He said when Chief Ministers of other states including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal could announce that they would not support CAA, NRC and NPR, why KCR did not clarify his stand on the issue. He also asked MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi to explain KCR's silence on CAA and NRC issues. He asked as to why MIM was maintaining silence when KCR supported the BJP Government in all its decisions.

He alleged that the TRS Government did not develop a single municipality or corporation in the last six years. Instead, he said existing roads were damaged in the name of Mission Bhagiratha programme.

Uttam Kumar Reddy neither Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao nor his son and Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao paid any attention on providing basic civic amenities in the municipalities and municipal corporations across Telangana State. Despite neglecting the urban local bodies for the last six years, he asked on what ground TRS leaders were seeking votes in the municipal elections. He said nearly 40% of State's population lives in municipal areas and they were deprived of proper drinking water, better roads, quality electricity and other basic facilities.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the forthcoming municipal election was the best opportunity to teach TRS a fitting lesson for its failures. He said people could force TRS Government to fulfill all the election promises by defeating the ruling party in municipal polls.

He reminded that TRS, in its manifesto for 2018 Assembly elections, had promised to give unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month to jobless youth. It also promised waiver of crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh. He said there were several other promises which remained unfulfilled even after one year. He said KCR had forgotten the promises, which he made in 2014 elections, of giving 12% reservation to Muslims and Scheduled Tribes, three acres of land for poor Dalit families and double bedroom houses for weaker sections. He said KCR needs a serious shock by way of defeat in municipal polls which might revive his memory and build pressure on his government to fulfil all the promises.

The TPCC Chief pointed out towards several irregularities in the conduct of municipal elections which include discrepancies in electoral rolls and release of schedule much before the announcement of reservation. He said that all the objections raised by the Congress party were ignored or overruled. Alleging a larger conspiracy, he expressed wonder over State Election Commission issuing notification within one hour after High Court dismissed his petition on January 7. He said that the High Court's verdict came at about 7 pm and by 8 pm the SEC issue notification and began the process of accepting nominations from the next day at 10 am.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said candidates belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities in nearly 3,000 wards were not given sufficient time to procure caste and other certificates to file their nomination papers. He said a candidate need to submit about 12 certificates at the time of filing nomination papers. He alleged that a major conspiracy was hatched to prevent the opposition parties from contesting municipal elections. However, he said despite all conspiracies, the Congress workers should fight like soldiers and win a majority of seats in all municipalities and municipal corporations. Stating that the filing of nomination has concluded on Friday, he appealed to the party cadre to work hard to win the elections. He asked them to stay cautious during the scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature and other stages till the polling on January 22. Else, he feared that the TRS, on the basis of money power and misuse of poll staff, might hatch more conspiracies to win the elections.

The TPCC Chief appealed to the minorities not to trust the fake promises and false assurances of TRS leaders. He alleged that the TRS was having a secret pact with the BJP and therefore, voting for TRS would be like voting for BJP. He pointed out the TRS has been supporting Narendra Modi Government at the Centre for the last six years. He said TRS has supported demonetisation and GST and voted in favour of BJP in the elections of President of India, Vice President, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill, NIA Amendment Bill and other major decisions.