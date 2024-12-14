Uttam releases water from Nizam Sagar for Rabi crop

Hyderabad: Telangana’s government is set to expand irrigation coverage to an additional 30 lakh acres over the next five years through the modernisation of historic projects like the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) and Nizam Sagar, announced Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy during his visit to these projects on Friday.

At SRSP in Mendora Mandal, Nizamabad district, the Minister reviewed the project’s performance. Officials revealed that siltation had reduced SRSP’s storage capacity from 112 TMC to 80 TMC. To address this, the Minister instructed the use of advanced global desilting technologies to restore its original capacity. SRSP has been a lifeline for farmers, irrigating 12.5 lakh acres annually across ten districts during both kharif and rabi seasons. However, the Minister emphasised the need to improve lift irrigation schemes and ensure equitable water delivery to tail-end areas. He warned officials of strict action, including suspensions, in cases of negligence.

At the Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy district, the Minister released water for Rabi crop irrigation in a ceremony marked by prayers to Goddess Gangamma. The minister urged farmers to adopt an “on-off” irrigation system to maximise water efficiency and promised to expedite the completion of the Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Lendi project in collaboration with Maharashtra.